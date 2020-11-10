Boulder County DA: No charges for Longmont officer in non-lethal shooting

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a letter released Tuesday ruled that an officer was “legally justified” in using physical force and will not face charges after firing his gun at a man who caused an explosion in a Longmont hotel room on Sept. 24.

Longmont police Officer Daniel Kilian at 8:47 p.m. that evening shot Leon Gladwell, a 40-year-old convicted murderer who had been released on parole, after the parolee appeared in the blown-out window of a room at the Residence Inn by Marriot, 1450 Dry Creek Drive, where police said he had detonated an explosive earlier that evening. According to a release from the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Kilian believed that Gladwell, who appeared to be about to throw things at officers gathered in the hotel parking lot, was about to to detonate another explosive. Kilian fired three rounds into the hotel room, the release stated, striking Gladwell once on the left side of his chest.

“Under applicable Colorado law, no criminal charges can or should be filed against Officer Kilian or the other police officers,” the release stated. “Officer Kilian was legally justified in his use of reasonable and appropriate physical force to effect a felony arrest and in response to the imminent risk of death or great bodily injury to numerous individuals.”

The explosion “ripped through the the third-floor bedroom, endangering the lives of other hotel guests and officers,” the release said. The detonation caused the bedroom window to be blown out and embedded in the roof of a building immediately west of the hotel, according to the release.

Gladwell was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. After his recovery, he was taken to Boulder County Jail, the release said. Jail records show he is still being held there without bond.

According to previous reporting in the Times-Call, Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said no hotel guests or police were injured in the incident. The hotel’s fire sprinklers were able to quickly suppress flames from the explosion. Hotel guests described being evacuated and returning to their rooms the following day to find their possessions soggy.

Gladwell was serving a 40-year prison sentence after being convicted in 1998 of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother. The release said that Gladwell had a violent history while in prison, including as a member in the Surenos gang. Investigators learned Gladwell, who was released on parole to a Boulder homeless shelter, previously had been rejected from three halfway houses.

Dougherty in the news release called Gladwell’s April release troubling, given his “violent conduct in prison and lack of support accessible to him in the community.”

“We are fortunate that no one died as a result of his actions on September 24th,” Dougherty said in the release. “I appreciate that the Boulder County Investigation Team conducted an independent and thorough review. The integrity and outcome of these investigations is critical.”

The day of the explosion, Gladwell’s therapist contacted Longmont police around 11:30 a.m. The therapist told police they believed Gladwell was using methamphetamine and had weapons and a propane tank in his possession, the release said. Gladwell had reportedly told the therapist that he wanted to harm himself and others.

The release said that police who responded to the hotel where Gladwell was staying spent several hours attempting to de-escalate the situation. They sent a parole officer and the police department’s CORE Team, which includes clinicians and officers trained to help people experiencing mental health crises, to the Residence Inn, where they talked to Gladwell in the hallway outside his room and managed to take two knives away from him. However, Gladwell then retreated to his room.

The parole officer glimpsed what they thought was a propane tank in Gladwell’s room. Gladwell could be heard moving things around and blocking the door to barricade himself in the room, the release said. A judge authorized a warrant for Gladwell’s arrest, because he had violated his conditions of his parole by possessing weapons, according to the release.

Hotel guests described the hotel parking lot filled with police, including the Longmont SWAT team and the Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad, responding at the scene that evening. A perimeter was set up and officers worked to negotiate with Gladwell, the release said. SWAT members tried to get Gladwell to exit his room, the release said.

A decision letter from the District Attorney Michael Dougherty to Acting Longmont Public Safety Chief Rob Spendlow said, “SWAT officers gave Mr. Gladwell multiple commands. They informed Mr. Gladwell that he was under arrest, he needed to surrender with his hands up, or force, including potential lethal force, may be used. These warnings and commands were provided verbally and via the SWAT vehicle. Mr. Gladwell failed to comply with the lawful commands.”

Just before 9 p.m., Kilian was positioned on a roof west of Gladwell’s room with two other officers trying to watch the parolee. The release said that officers fired “less-lethal CS gas into the room.” Gladwell then “suddenly” appeared at the window with “items in his hands.” Kilian reported that he believed Gladwell was holding a propane tank and about to detonate a device, the release said.

After Gladwell was struck, he moved out of sight from the window. At 11:45 p.m. police believed he was “incapacitated” and were able to enter his room and take him into custody, according to prior reporting on the incident.

The Longmont Police Department contacted the Boulder County Investigation Team, a multi-agency team dedicated to investigation use-of-force incidents to investigate the officer-involved shooting. As is policy, the Longmont Police Department didn’t participate in the investigation, the letter said.

The release said that Gladwell is expected to be charged with criminal offenses. Shannon Carbone, spokesperson for the DA, said she couldn’t release further details on the charges as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dougherty will share more about the process of the investigation and findings during a town hall from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Those interested can submit questions for the town hall by emailing the DA at boulder.da@bouldercounty.org. People can call into the meeting at 720-400-7859 with Conference ID# 394 193 141. A detailed report can be found at bit.ly/3piCxuD.