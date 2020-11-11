GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County Planning Commission endorses…

News

Boulder County Planning Commission endorses proposed updates to oil, gas regulations

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County’s Planning Commission voted their unanimous approval Tuesday night of proposed updates to regulations, restrictions and conditions on oil and gas development in unincorporated parts of the county.

The planning panel’s Tuesday action, which followed getting comments from more than 30 people during a Monday night public hearing on the regulations, also recommended that the Board of County Commissioners approve and adopt the new rules crafted by county staff.

Planning commissioners did suggest a number of clarifications and modifications to the draft regulations — changes the staff is expected to consider and possibly make to the regulations that will be presented to the Board of County Commissioners for a public hearing and that board’s consideration and action in December.

On Tuesday, Planning Commission members went through the latest staff-recommended draft of those regulations section by section, asking questions and sometimes suggesting additions or minor changes to the language in that draft.

The Board of County Commissioners has scheduled a Dec. 1 public hearing  on the proposed oil and gas regulations. Public testimony only; no action by BOCC. The board then is to meet Dec. 3 to consider adopting or directing staff to modify the proposed rules. Boulder County has a moratorium in place against accepting and processing any new oil and gas development applications. That moratorium, unless extended, is set to expire Dec. 31.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Affordable Gravestone Prices

    The affordable gravestone prices at Landmark Monuments allow you to create a meaningful final tribute to your loved one that...
  2. Four Reasons To Plan Your Own Funeral

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Why? Here are four reasons to plan your own funeral. You...
  3. Is It Time To Make Your Move?

    Is it time to make your move to a new address in Boulder? Start the new year in your apartment...
  4. Three Generations Of Hardwood Flooring Experience

    Start the new year with a beautiful new hardwood floor to add upscale style and warmth to your home. A...
  5. Upgrade Your Kitchen With New Appliances

    One of the best ways to add value to your home is to upgrade your kitchen with new appliances. J...