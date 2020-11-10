Broomfield nonprofits plan for Colorado Gives Day

Nonprofits are preparing for Colorado Gives Day, Dec. 8, including some Broomfield organizations that are banding together to create “Caring for Broomfield Together” to learn more about one another.

Emily Joo, Broomfield FISH community engagement specialist, said in the spirit of working together, this year FISH, Bal Swan Children’s Center, A Precious Child and FRIENDS of Broomfield have decided to work at each other’s nonprofits. The “volunteer tour” is expected to happen the week of Thanksgiving.

On Dec. 2 the group is planning a kick-off evening with a Dine Out night at Noodles, with a percentage of the proceeds being divided up to the four nonprofits. Joo said they are also tentatively planning a block party, weather permitting, for Dec. 8 in the space between A Precious Child and FRIENDS. Infinitus Pie and a DJ are expected to be there between 4 and 7 p.m.

A percentage of the proceeds from the food truck will likewise be split among the four organizations.

Residents can schedule donations now, for any participating nonprofits, by visiting coloradogives.org.

“We encourage people to make a contribution to all our organizations,” Joo said. “That’s why we’re doing it together. To build awareness.”

It’s important to work together to support and acknowledge what’s going on in the community, she said, and this year’s volunteer tour will allow staff members to spend a couple of hours at each other’s buildings. The plan is to make videos at each that highlight the work of that nonprofit.

Last year Bal Swan Children’s Center made about $22,000 from Colorado Gives Day donations, Executive Director Debbie Kunz said. The school has a couple of pressing needs aside from general operating costs, including getting an iPad for every classroom to help with contact-less check in and finishing locker rooms so that the warm water therapy pool can open.

The pool is constructed, she said, but there was not enough money to finish the locker rooms.

Kunz said the center closed in March under Gov. Jared Polis’ Stay at Home order. It opened in July at limited capacity and the regular school year opened in August.

Currently they have eight out of 10 classrooms open, she said Monday, and one classroom operates outside the building or in someone’s home on Saturday mornings. That decision was made because two-year-olds can’t wear masks, Kunz said, and masks are required inside the building.

“Parents love it if the kids can be here because they really want them in a classroom,” she said, “but it’s the next best thing in the world in which we’re living right now.”

It has been a challenging year so far, she said. Staffing is done by breaking students into pods so classrooms are not mixing and avoiding cross contamination. Bal Swan has a few internal employees who can sub in for a teacher while still following those guidelines.

“We’re not bringing others from the outside,” Kunz said. “There are no parents in the building and they check in curbside.”

Classes do not mix on the playground and students and teachers socially distance when they take a snack time or lunch break, she said. They also no longer have a morning and afternoon class for traditional prekindergarten, but either have a morning-only class or an all-day class.

The school currently serves more than 170 students, she said, and more than 150 are on the waiting list. This year they added a kindergarten class, which fully aligns with public school requirements, Kunz said.

Community members have been generous during the pandemic because they recognize the level of service the nonprofit provides and they don’t want Bal Swan to close its doors, she said. She anticipates phones will start ringing since Adams 12 Five Star School District announced it was moving back to remote learning.

“I hope that same commitment we have made to taking care of children in the community is the the commitment the community will have toward us to keep us operating,” Kunz said.