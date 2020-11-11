Cousins RV opens fourth Colorado location

Cousins RV, the fastest growing RV dealer group in Colorado, opened its fourth location in the state Tuesday morning.

Located at the interchange of Interstate 25 and Colo. 119 in Longmont, the new dealership joins branches in Loveland, Wheat Ridge and Colorado Springs.

Jim Humble, president and co-owner of Cousins RV, said adding a new location was a natural progression of the company’s growth.

“The Longmont corridor is an important market,” Humble said, “There are a lot of people in the northern suburbs of Denver. From a sales and service perspective, that’s a good market to be in. We’ve been targeting that market for quite some time.”

The dealership will sell new and used trailers, motor homes and fifth wheels, as well as operating a full-time service department and a retail parts store. Humble said the dealership employs 25 people right now but will ramp up to about 40 to 50 employees during the spring and summer.

The grand opening of this new location comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended travel and social gatherings. Humble said this disruption has brought many first-time buyers to the RV market. Sales slowed down at the beginning of the pandemic, Humble said, but exploded up 130% year-over-year once restrictions were lifted.

Humble said that demand for RVs has increased largely because people looked for ways to travel in comfort and safety. With the rise of remote work and online schooling, customers have told him they’re taking their entire lives on the road, Humble added.

This year, the RV industry as a whole was projected to produce about 300,000 units. That number has already surpassed 400,000, even with production being shut down at the height of the pandemic, Humble said.

“I’ve been in the business for 29 years, and the amount of people getting into it now is crazy,” Humble said. “People who would never consider buying an RV. People don’t want to fly right now, but they still want to travel and see their families.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC