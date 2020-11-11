GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News

Boulder County District Attorney: 73 people resolve warrants Saturday through Fresh Start Program

More than 97 warrants involving 73 people were resolved Saturday through the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office Fresh Start Program.

The program gives those with active warrants from nonviolent, low-level misdemeanor or traffic cases an opportunity to resolve their warrants and move toward a resolution in their case, a news release from the District Attorney’s office states.

“It was an amazing day. This program is a unique opportunity for people to get their cases, and their lives, back on the right track,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated in the release. “The sense of relief for participants was palpable. This program saves law enforcement resources and taxpayer dollars.

Most of Saturday’s participants received a letter from the District Attorney’s Office to their home address, “which reflects that these individuals had neither gone into hiding or fled the jurisdiction,” the release states.

The program is a collaboration between the District Attorney, the Boulder City Attorney’s Office, judges, criminal defense and immigration attorneys, courthouse staff and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am very grateful for the collaboration that went into it. Those who volunteered to work on Saturday made a real difference in the lives of 73 people. Special thanks to Chief Deputy District Attorney Adrian Van Nice for her leadership and commitment; she made this program a reality,” Dougherty stated.

Brooklyn Dance

