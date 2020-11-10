Erie adopts new median policy

The town of Erie adopted a new Median Policy on Oct. 27 during a Board of Trustees meeting that will help guide the design, construction and maintenance of medians in main roads located in town.

According to a weekly update from the town administrator, the new policy is an amendment to the previously adopted Transportation Master Plan and outlines how medians will be designed using sustainable landscape material, reduced irrigation water consumption, improved pedestrian safety measures and vehicle access control.

“Medians have a larger role than that of safety,” said Erie Communications and Marketing Manager, Amber Luttrell in an email. “The median’s design, if multi-faceted and intentional, can take an otherwise underutilized space and enhance the overall urban experience, and ultimately create a sense of pride.”

Luttrell said in an email the 2020 policy amendment goes into further detail and makes planning for medians more intentional. The amendment provides more information about material types, signage, environmental considerations, aesthetics and landscaping.

This project was a collaborative effort by several departments and the Sustainability Advisory Board, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board and the Tree Board, read the weekly update.

“Special recognition to the advisory boards who submitted a letter of support for the Median Policy,” said Luttrell in an email. “The Tree Board, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board and Sustainability Advisory Board members contributed to the designs and considered the economic, environmental and social aspects of sustainability.”

The conceptual design and other considerations for the policy can be viewed at erieco.gov/DocumentCenter/View/13708/Erie-Median-Policy-Amendment-to-Transportation-Master-Plan-2020?bidId=.