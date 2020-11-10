GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Erie adopts new median policy

News

Erie adopts new median policy

Erie Town Hall. The (CLIFF GRASSMICK/ STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)
By | smoncaleano@coloradohometownweekly.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The town of Erie adopted a new Median Policy on Oct. 27 during a Board of Trustees meeting that will help guide the design, construction and maintenance of medians in main roads located in town.

According to a weekly update from the town administrator, the new policy is an amendment to the previously adopted Transportation Master Plan and outlines how medians will be designed using sustainable landscape material, reduced irrigation water consumption, improved pedestrian safety measures and vehicle access control.

“Medians have a larger role than that of safety,” said Erie Communications and Marketing Manager, Amber Luttrell in an email. “The median’s design, if multi-faceted and intentional, can take an otherwise underutilized space and enhance the overall urban experience, and ultimately create a sense of pride.”

Luttrell said in an email the 2020 policy amendment goes into further detail and makes planning for medians more intentional. The amendment provides more information about material types, signage, environmental considerations, aesthetics and landscaping.

This project was a collaborative effort by several departments and the Sustainability Advisory Board, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board and the Tree Board, read the weekly update.

“Special recognition to the advisory boards who submitted a letter of support for the Median Policy,” said Luttrell in an email. “The Tree Board, Open Space and Trails Advisory Board and Sustainability Advisory Board members contributed to the designs and considered the economic, environmental and social aspects of sustainability.”

The conceptual design and other considerations for the policy can be viewed at erieco.gov/DocumentCenter/View/13708/Erie-Median-Policy-Amendment-to-Transportation-Master-Plan-2020?bidId=.

Sophia Moncaleano

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Is It Time To Make Your Move?

    Is it time to make your move to a new address in Boulder? Start the new year in your apartment...
  2. Three Generations Of Hardwood Flooring Experience

    Start the new year with a beautiful new hardwood floor to add upscale style and warmth to your home. A...
  3. Upgrade Your Kitchen With New Appliances

    One of the best ways to add value to your home is to upgrade your kitchen with new appliances. J...
  4. Outstanding STEM Public School

    Looking for an outstanding STEM public school? That’s Flagstaff Academy, where your student will gain a strong understanding in Science,...
  5. Who Got the Best Roofer Award?

    If you need a roofer, you might start by asking, who got the Best Roofer Award? AJ Shirk earned Loveland...