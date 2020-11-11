Fire restrictions for unincorporated eastern Boulder County rescinded

Level 2 fire restrictions for unincorporated areas of eastern Boulder County were rescinded Tuesday afternoon.

Unincorporated areas of western Boulder County remain under Level 2 restrictions, due to the continued high fire danger from low humidity levels and above-normal daytime temperatures, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

“In addition, we are still concerned about the firefighting and law enforcement resources while we have the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continue to take proactive measures to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents and first responders,” the release states.

Level 2 fire restrictions prohibit open flames on private and public land, including charcoal grills and barbecues, using fireworks, shooting firearms, operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrester, using explosives, welding outdoors and driving off established roads, according to the county.

Smoking in an enclosed vehicle or building or within an area clear of flammable materials is allowed. Gas stoves, grills and lanterns are permitted when at least 3 feet away from flammable material, and firearms can be used for hunting on public lands with a valid hunting license.

The restriction does not affect open fires within incorporated cities and towns, the release states, though residents and visitors must comply with the city or town’s applicable regulations.

Anyone found in violation of the fire ban may be convicted of a Class 2 petty offense, and may be subject to up to a $1,000 fine, in addition to any possible civil penalties. Higher fines may be imposed for subsequent offenses, the restriction states.

Current fire, shooting, recreation site restrictions and seasonal closures can be found online at fs.usda.gov.

Unincorporated western Boulder County will be remain under fire restrictions until Sheriff Joe Pelle determines hazardous conditions have subsided.