Mostly sunny skies with a high of 40 degrees today in Boulder

Temperatures should stay chilly, but more snow is not in today’s forecast for Boulder, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 40 and an overnight low of 21.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 23.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 25.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 51 and an overnight low of 31. There is a slight chance of snowfall overnight.
