Public meeting set to learn about transportation project

According to a weekly update from Erie’s town administrator, Boulder County regional partners are starting a multi-phased, re-visioning of the U.S. 287 corridor between Broomfield and Longmont.

The initial phase of the study examines the feasibility of Bus Rapid Transit implementation to address growing congestion and travel demand in the area.

“The study will recommend the type and location of capital investments that will enhance transit travel times on US 287 through conducting an analysis that will assess traffic patterns, current transit operations and infrastructure, vehicle queue lengths, opportunities for intersections treatments and a Station Areas Toolkit,” read the project overview on the Boulder County website.

In order to learn more about the US 287 BRT Feasibility Study, people can attend a virtual public meeting on Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. to share perspectives and provide ideas on how to enhance the transit services.

Boulder County Multimodal Transportation Planner, Jeff Butts, said that existing bus routes between Longmont to Fort Collins and Broomfield to Denver will also be discussed during the meeting.

People can register for the meeting here. To learn more about the project, go here.