Young bobcats caught on camera near Sugarloaf Fire Protection District Station 1

A couple of young bobcats were caught on video scampering through a west Boulder backyard.

And as cute as they may look, officials warn they can eat pets and livestock if the opportunity presents itself.

The two bobcats seen are likely juveniles, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Public Information Officer Jason Clay. They were seen on Sugarloaf Mountain Road near Sugarloaf Fire Protection District Station 1.

“Bobcats are becoming more common and often inhabit the rocky, broken terrain of foothills and canyonlands, but we see them all along the western edge of the Front Range,” Clay said.

They primarily prey on rabbits, which is why they’re starting to pop up around neighborhoods, Clay said.

“That, and the increased usage of home security cameras that can capture them when no one is watching,” he added.

Clay reminded residents to protect pets and livestock from bobcats, and other impending predators like coyotes, mountain lions and foxes. Bobcats can also eat squirrels, mice and small birds and can take on deer.

Bobcats can breed at any time of year, though most are born in April and May. Their average litter size is two to three, and kittens are nursed for about two months before they disperse out onto their own.

Brooklyn Dance

