Art installations cropping up around town of Superior

A ceramic mural of a peacock, 13 eyes painted on concrete balls, a 9-foot tall sculpture of angel wings, a selfie wall and a large photographic mural. These temporary installations will soon be found around the town of Superior.

As part of the Superior Creative Placemaking Master Plan, five Boulder County artists have been selected by the town’s Cultural Arts and Public Spaces (CAPS) Advisory Committee to install their pieces in Superior by the end of the year. Each artist received $1,000 to fund their projects.

According to the master plan, Superior hopes to strengthen its identity and create more vibrant and attractive spaces for residents to gather and connect by installing public art throughout the town.

“Art in Superior is part of a greater creative placemaking plan to make our public places vibrant and stand-out while bringing people together in good times and challenging times,” said Deana Miller, cultural arts and events supervisor.

According to Chair of the CAPS Advisory Committee Debbie Yeats, the committee chose these artists because they wanted diversity in the types of art and media presented.

“We loved the ideas and chose those that met the criteria, which was fast-tracked to be installed by year-end and fulfilling a creative gap in the community,” said Yeats.

One of these finished pieces in town is a ceramic mural titled, “Peacock,” which was installed last week by Gregory Fields, a Louisville artist. His installation can be found next to the playground at Superior’s Community Park, catching people’s eyes with the vibrant blues, greens and oranges used to illustrate the colorful bird.

“I just thought they’re such a spectacular looking bird and I like doing wildlife,” said Fields while working. “It was an interesting challenge for me. No particular reason why a peacock other than the beautiful colors and the shapes of its feathers.”

Fields has been a ceramic artist since 2003. While he mostly does sculptures, he wanted to build a ceramic mural to venture out into other types of art. His peacock was created a few years ago when he lived in Oregon, making the decision to submit the mural as his piece for Superior. Fields said he has roughly 220 individual pieces that are part of his mural.

“Superior seems to be doing a lot with public art these days,” said Fields. “It sounds like they’re going to be doing quite a bit more, too, which is wonderful. I think smaller towns, if they can afford it, a public art program can bring a tremendous amount of cultural value to a town.”

A few minutes away from Field’s peacock is another Boulder County artist installation, titled, “The Eyes Have It,” which exhibits 13 painted eyes looking in different directions. This piece, created by Longmont artist Evan Colbert, can be found at the intersection of Coalton Road and South Indiana Street at the basketball court.

Each eye, according to Colbert, is stylized from a different source. Some of these eyes include a cat’s eye, a reptile’s eye and cartoon eyes, all of them surrounded by bright colors that have been painted on the concrete balls.

When asked why Colbert chose eyes for his installation, he replied, “It’s an easily recognizable thing. It’s kind of playful, children and adults can enjoy it and little kids can climb on them. If you’re sitting on one of the benches, one of the eyes might be looking at you.”

Colbert has previously worked with Superior on another project referred to as the Pop-Up Prairie Dog Public Art Project, painting a statue of a prairie dog with multi-colored dots and calling it, “Peace Dog.” He said he was excited to get another commission by the town.

While this current installation of his is fairly different from some of his previous work, Colbert said he always likes to use bright colors.

“Twenty-five people total must have already said, ‘That’s so cool, what a great project,’” said Colbert. “It’s just something simple and fun, not political. Just something that people can enjoy visually.”

The other three projects are to be scheduled for installation before the end of the year. Artists of these upcoming installations include Mitch Levin of Boulder, Daryl McCool of Superior and Edica Pacha of Boulder.