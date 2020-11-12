Boulder County adds 290 coronavirus cases Wednesday, death toll remains at 99

Boulder County recorded 290 coronavirus cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.

Since Oct. 31, there have been 1,669 new cases in the county, data shows. The death toll remains at 99 and the county has recorded 7,606 cases to date. There have been 292 hospitalizations to date and there are 268 disease investigations in progress, data shows. The number of individuals currently hospitalized Wednesday, along with other virus data, was not updated Wednesday because the county officers were closed for Veterans Day.

The 290 cases recorded Wednesday marks the second largest number of cases in one day, following the 292 cases recorded Nov. 5.

Boulder County is still in Level Orange restrictions, which it moved to Friday. Level Orange is the fourth out of five levels of restrictions in the state, with restriction rising in intensity from the first, least restrictive phase, Protect Our Neighbors, to the fifth, most restrictive phase, Stay at Home. Boulder County Public Health officials have warned the county could head into a Stay at Home order at the rate the virus is spreading in the county.

Public health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said Tuesday the county plans to announce mitigation actions Thursday.

The University of Colorado’s coronavirus dashboard shows 31 positive coronavirus cases returned Tuesday from 222 diagnostic tests and 988 monitoring tests, which brings the university to 1,353 on-campus cases since Aug. 24. There are 47 isolation spaces in use — 8%. Since Aug. 24, 8,551 diagnostic tests and 52,758 monitoring tests have been performed.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment determined a coronavirus outbreak at CU Boulder Sept. 23. State data updated Wednesday shows 1,723 attendees, or students, have contracted the virus, and 192 residents are considered probable. There have been 43 employees who have contracted the virus.

Boulder Valley School District Superintendent Rob Anderson announced Tuesday evening all district schools will move to remote learning Nov. 17 because of “skyrocketing” coronavirus case numbers.

As of Wednesday, there are 45 active cases in the district, eight symptomatic cases and 12 probable cases. There are eight schools currently in remote learning.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 239 cumulative cases, 70 of which are active. Of the active cases, 58 are among students and 12 are among staff.

Statewide, there have been 142,402 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,443 deaths among the cases, and 2,201 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 10,538 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,387,268 people have been tested for the virus.

BVSD active cases

There is one active case each at: Coal Creek, Creekside, Crest View, Douglass, Emerald, Eldorado, Foothill, Horizons, Lafayette, Louisville, Meadowlark and Pioneer elementary schools, Angevine, Broomfield Heights and Manhattan middle schools, Centaurus and New Vista high schools and the district’s education center.

There are two active cases each at: Aspen Creek and Columbine elementary schools, Southern Hills Middle, Fairview High and the Lafayette Transportation Terminal.

Monarch High has three active cases, University Hill Elementary and Broomfield High each four active cases and Boulder High has six active cases.

SVVSD active cases