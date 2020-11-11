GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Broomfield chamber to host nonprofit townhall

News

Broomfield chamber to host nonprofit townhall

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Broomfield Chamber’s Nonprofit Committee is hosting its inaugural Nonprofit Town Hall Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. over Zoom.

It will be facilitated by Lisa Pedersen of Root Purpose Group and will feature a conversation between local business members and nonprofit organizations, according to a chamber email. It will focus on “creating clarity and understanding of what an effective partnership between for-profits and nonprofits looks like.”

The town hall will be held via Zoom. People can visit broomfieldchamber.com and click on the calendar to register.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Affordable Gravestone Prices

    The affordable gravestone prices at Landmark Monuments allow you to create a meaningful final tribute to your loved one that...
  2. Four Reasons To Plan Your Own Funeral

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Why? Here are four reasons to plan your own funeral. You...
  3. Is It Time To Make Your Move?

    Is it time to make your move to a new address in Boulder? Start the new year in your apartment...
  4. Three Generations Of Hardwood Flooring Experience

    Start the new year with a beautiful new hardwood floor to add upscale style and warmth to your home. A...
  5. Upgrade Your Kitchen With New Appliances

    One of the best ways to add value to your home is to upgrade your kitchen with new appliances. J...