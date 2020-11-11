Broomfield City Council selects new attorney

Broomfield City Council voted to offer a contract to the new city and county attorney Nancy Rodgers.

Mayor Patrick Quinn broke the council tie by voting for Rodgers, the current Aurora deputy city attorney.

Council members Deven Shaff, Laurie Anderson, Guyleen Castriotta, Jean Lim, and William Lindstedt voted for the other finalist, Michael Foote. Council members Sharon Tessier, Kimberly Groom, Heidi Henkel, Stan Jezierski, and Elizabeth Law-Evans voted for Rodgers before Quinn broke the tie.

In mid-October Broomfield named the three finalists for the city and county attorney position.

Current City and County Attorney Shaun Sullivan announced in July that he was retiring. Mayor Patrick Quinn said the hope is that Rodgers accepts and both parties finalize the contract by Nov. 17. He said Sullivan is expected to “phase out” of his position this month and that Deputy City and County Attorney Pat Gilbert will help in the transition.

Quinn and Broomfield City Council led a nationwide recruitment that began Aug. 20. The post closed Sept. 27 for the first review of applications, according to the city.

City officials received 14 applications and eight were deemed “qualified.” Their applications were evaluated by Quinn and the rest of council on Oct. 12. Those eight were narrowed down to three finalists who were invited back for future council interviews.

Council further narrowed it down to two — Rodgers and Foote.

Rodgers has worked with Aurora since June 2015. From June 2006 to June 2015, she worked for Kissinger & Fellman, P.C. first as an associate attorney and then partner.

She has experience with Netzorg McKeever Koclanes Bernhardt LLC as an associate attorney from May 2005 to June 2006, according to the City and County of Broomfield. She was also employed as a staff attorney for Mountain States Employers Council from October 2004 to May 2005.

Rodgers holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Colorado State University, a master’s degree in Higher Education from the University of Georgia, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Denver.

Foote has been an attorney for Foote Law Firm LLC since July 2019. He has also served as State Senator for the Colorado Legislature from December 2018 to December 2020.

He was an attorney for Smith Byers, LLC from October 2018 to July 2019 and served as deputy district attorney for the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office from May 2004 to July 2018. Foote has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science/History from Indiana University, a master’s in Global Studies from the University of Denver, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado.

Three positions report to council — the city and county manager, city and county attorney and County Judge Randall Davis. Davis announced his retirement, Quinn said, so council will soon be filling a second position.

Several residents called in to voice support for Foote, citing his work with passing SB 181 and saying he is familiar with issues including Rocky Flats, oil and gas and police and criminal justice reform. People who backed him called his legislative experience an asset and claimed partisanship did not come into play in their decision to back him.