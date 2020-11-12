Computing Technology Industry Association names Boulder a top tech town

Boulder is one the nation’s top towns for technology firms, according to the Computing Technology Industry Association.

The city ranks 12th in the CompTIA 2020 Tech Town Index, up from 14th in the 2019 rankings.

Denver, ranked ninth, and Colorado Springs, ranked 15th, were the other Colorado cities to make CompTIA’s list.

“This year, perhaps more than any other, the tech industry has been called upon to keep the country and the world connected, reaffirming the need for a skilled, tech-ready workforce and innovative companies,” CompTIA executive vice president for industry relations Nancy Hammervik said in a statement. “These cities, many previous Tech Town Index honorees, are emblematic of the vibrancy of America’s tech community.”

The full top 20 list is:

Austin, Texas

Dallas

Raleigh, N.C.

San Jose, Calif.

Charlotte, N.C.

Seattle

San Francisco

Atlanta

Huntsville, Ala.

Denver

Washington, D.C.

Boulder

Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.

Columbus, Ohio

Colorado Springs

Boston

Baltimore

Madison, Wis.

San Diego

Trenton, New Jersey

