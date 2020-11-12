GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Computing Technology Industry Association names…

Latest Headlines

Computing Technology Industry Association names Boulder a top tech town

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder is one the nation’s top towns for technology firms, according to the Computing Technology Industry Association.

The city ranks 12th in the CompTIA 2020 Tech Town Index, up from 14th in the 2019 rankings.

Denver, ranked ninth, and Colorado Springs, ranked 15th, were the other Colorado cities to make CompTIA’s list.

“This year, perhaps more than any other, the tech industry has been called upon to keep the country and the world connected, reaffirming the need for a skilled, tech-ready workforce and innovative companies,” CompTIA executive vice president for industry relations Nancy Hammervik said in a statement. “These cities, many previous Tech Town Index honorees, are emblematic of the vibrancy of America’s tech community.”

The full top 20 list is:

  • Austin, Texas
  • Dallas
  • Raleigh, N.C.
  • San Jose, Calif.
  • Charlotte, N.C.
  • Seattle
  • San Francisco
  • Atlanta
  • Huntsville, Ala.
  • Denver
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Boulder
  • Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Colorado Springs
  • Boston
  • Baltimore
  • Madison, Wis.
  • San Diego
  • Trenton, New Jersey

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest Headlines

  1. Affordable Gravestone Prices

    The affordable gravestone prices at Landmark Monuments allow you to create a meaningful final tribute to your loved one that...
  2. Four Reasons To Plan Your Own Funeral

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Why? Here are four reasons to plan your own funeral. You...
  3. Is It Time To Make Your Move?

    Is it time to make your move to a new address in Boulder? Start the new year in your apartment...
  4. Three Generations Of Hardwood Flooring Experience

    Start the new year with a beautiful new hardwood floor to add upscale style and warmth to your home. A...
  5. Upgrade Your Kitchen With New Appliances

    One of the best ways to add value to your home is to upgrade your kitchen with new appliances. J...