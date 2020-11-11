Jeffco and Douglas County students likely moving to remote learning soon

Administrators at Douglas County School District and Jeffco Public Schools are making plans to shift some or all of their students to remote learning in the coming weeks as COVID-19 continues to surge in the Denver metro area.

On Wednesday, Douglas said families should prepare for a likely transition to remote learning Nov. 30 through winter break, but stopped short of saying it will definitely happen. Interim Superintendent Corey Wise said he doesn’t expect case trends to improve, especially after families potentially travel to celebrate the holiday. Under his proposed plan, students and staff would return to in-person learning in January.

Wise said Douglas County school staff and families would need about five days to transition from in-person to at-home learning, so a decision is likely to come by Friday. There’s only one full week of classes left before the district closes for Thanksgiving break on Nov. 23.

Also Wednesday, Kristopher Schuh, Jeffco Public Schools’ interim superintendent, presented a plan to shift middle and high school students online from Nov. 16 to Dec. 4, though the district has yet to formally announce the switch. According to Chalkbeat, elementary students will have in-person learning four days, instead of five. However, Schuh said it’s inevitable that cases will continue to rise and elementary schools will likely have to close eventually.

Both districts have struggled to keep schools open because of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and widespread student and staff quarantines.

Nine Dougco schools, including four high schools, are currently closed with students learning online, Wise told the board of education Tuesday night. That includes two high schools that shut down this week because of quarantine-related staffing issues.

So far, the district’s approach has been to move students to remote education on a school-by-school basis. But because community spread is so rampant, Dougco’s nursing staff, which manages contact tracing, and its cleaning crews are “at a tipping point” because of increased workload and decreased personnel, Wise said. There also are not enough substitute teachers to cover all those who have been quarantined, he said.

“Can we continue to work with individual schools?” Wise said. “Unfortunately, right now, I don’t think we can.”

There are 477 active cases of COVID-19 within the district, 137 of which have been reported since Nov. 4, according to Douglas schools’ newly launched dashboard. More than 4,300 people are currently quarantined.

Wise said Dougco has more elementary level teachers who have contracted COVID-19 than high school educators, interesting because because children are said not to transmit the virus as well or get as sick, as often.

Jeffco reports 460 active cases of the virus. Though the district does not disclose how many people are in quarantine, Chalkbeat reports it is sending up to 40% of administrative staff from some departments to staff classrooms across the district daily.

Douglas has hosted some form of in-person learning since the semester began. Elementary students currently attend full-time, in-person classes, while middle and high school students attend in person a couple days a week on a hybrid schedule. Jeffco delayed the start of in-person learning until after Labor Day, when it welcomed back elementary students for full-time in-person instruction and employed a hybrid approach for middle and high schoolers.

Numerous other metro-area district have transitioned online in light of the recent COVID-19 surge, including Cherry Creek School District, Aurora Public Schools, Sheridan School District No. 2, Westminster Public Schools, Adams County School District 14 and Adams 12 Five Star Schools. Denver Public Schools, the state’s largest district, also moved most grades to remote learning.