Gaia names new team to assume president role

Gaia names new team to assume president role

Gaia Inc. (Nasdaq: GAIA) president Brad Warkins has stepped down from the role to assume a new position with the Louisville-based conscious-media streaming company.

Warkins became head of business development and international for the company, effective Nov. 5.

“This change from president was made at Mr. Warkins’ request to enable him to devote his full time to business development and international activities,” Gaia said Tuesday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The role of president will be assumed by a trio of Gaia executives. Kiersten Medvedich, executive vice president of content; Paul Tarell, chief financial officer; and Yon Nuta, executive vice president of retention, were appointed to the newly created Office of President.

Gaia also announced that Dae Mellencamp, Gaia’s part-time chief operating officer, resigned to attend to her mother. She remains a director of Gaia.

