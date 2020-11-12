Longmont, Boulder musicians create soundtrack for ‘Social Dilemma’ on Netflix

Synergy between technology and humans does exist, even though the documentary “The Social Dilemma” gives viewers serious pause about their devices.

For composer Mark Crawford, fusing human-produced and machine made sounds for the soundtrack of “The Social Dilemma” showed how the two can work in harmony to deliver an important message about technology industry accountability.

“The subject of the film is manipulation using these subtle undercurrents, and I wanted the music to do that as well,” Crawford said. “I wanted it to steer people down a path without them even knowing.”

Crawford, of Longmont, was one of many Boulder County and Denver musicians brought together to create the soundtrack for the documentary, which has ranked among Netflix’s top 10 most popular movies and TV shows. “The Social Dilemma” is directed by Jeff Orlowski, a Sundance award-winning filmmaker who lives in Boulder.

The documentary-drama was released on Netflix in September. It casts a harsh light on society’s addiction to social media, showing how these platforms can manipulate thinking, spread disinformation and exploit personal data for commercial gain. The film includes interviews from tech industry experts and follows a fictional narrative about a family and their relationship to screens.

Crawford composed and produced the music, which was recorded and mixed by Mark Venezia at his Longmont studio, Wind Over the Earth, 614 Kimbark St.

Conor Abbot Brown, a doctoral student studying music composition at the University of Colorado Boulder, arranged and co-produced the music. A total of 19 musicians contributed to the project.

Crawford has worked with Orlowski on documentaries before, including “Chasing Coral,” a film about climate change. . Crawford, who graduated from CU Boulder with a bachelor’s of fine arts in film studies, met Orlowski through a professor.

For the “The Social Dilemma,” Crawford initially had been helping Orlowski with the production side of the documentary, including capturing sound for the interviews.

“Eventually I started coming up with some ideas of how musically to construct some of the topics that they were talking about,” Crawford said. “I was thinking about the dilemma between humans and computers and how do you make computers sound more like humans and how do you make humans sound more like computers? That lead me to experimenting.”

Brown, who lives north of Boulder in unincorporated Boulder County, has an analogue modular synthesizer, called a Serge. Blending sounds with the Serge, the musicians found a way to bring some of their ideas about inhuman noise to fruition. The documentary starts with a more traditional film score using orchestral instruments. As the story progresses, more computer and synthesizer sounds begin to creep over.

Those who watch the documentary will also hear in the soundtrack piano, violin, slide guitar, viola, cello, bass, vibraphone and choral vocals. Crawford and Jieun Lee played piano, with Venezia playing slide guitar and Brown working the Serge.

“I think that the music helps heighten the connection we all feel to the characters in the scenes that are the drama part of the film,” Brown said. “We feel their emotions more intensely because of this incredible music that Mark Crawford wrote. I think that helps connect the viewer to what’s happening in the film. If not for the music, I don’t know that we would understand the inner-world of the characters quite as clearly.”

In the studio, Venezia said there was a palpable excitement that stemmed from Crawford’s writing and the chance to communicate an important message through the film. Venezia said he was glad that Longmont, Boulder and Denver-area musicians got a chance to be part of the project.

“There is so much local talent here in Longmont, and it has been exciting to bring them in on projects like this,” Venezia said. “The energy is always good and that really shows through in the music whether it be for the score on a film or when a local band is in the studio recording a new project.”

Vocalists Jeanne McAdara, Giselle Collazo and Patricia Applegate-Loetz sang together for the project.

“There were parts were (Venezia) was telling us what notes to hit and parts of it where he told us to improvise and sort of make things sound as spooky as possible, spooky and dissonant,” McAdara said.

McAdara has been a professional vocalist for the past six or seven years. She also runs her own health-communications company, Biolexica. Her connecting to communications and being a parent to three teens piqued her interest in the project.

“It was neat to be able to participate in something like that geared toward helping people understand how insidious (social media) can be and how it gets into our lives and how much control we have ceded over to social media without really realizing it,” McAdara said.

According to a website for the documentary, 64% of people who joined extremist groups on Facebook were steered to the groups through an algorithm and the number of countries with political disinformation campaigns has doubled in the past two years.

Venezia and Crawford were brought together by another documentary, “The Love Bugs,” by Allison Otto in 2018. A passion for music and art has continued their partnership. Venezia has run Wind Over the Earth, a music production studio and music shop, for about six years. Crawford runs his own studio, Park Side Studios, and creates music for TV commercials and film from his Longmont home.

Those who participated in the sound track project for the “The Social Dilemma,” said it’s one example of the talent in Boulder County.

“I love working in Longmont because of the environment,” Crawford said. “I think a lot of filmmakers in the area are very values-driven. The more I started thinking of how I want to be a composer and director in Longmont, it was possible. It was possible to find the talent to make the passion work.”