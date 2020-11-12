Longmont nursing home to host hug tent to reunite residents and families during pandemic

A Longmont nursing home and nonprofit nursing care agency are partnering this week to help residents have contact with their families in a safe way during the coronavirus pandemic.

From 1 to 4 p.m. Friday a hug tent will be available to families whose relatives live in the Katherine and Charles Hover Green Houses. The tent will be set up in the care facility’s courtyard, 1425 Belmont Drive in Longmont. TRU Community Care, a Lafayette-based nursing care nonprofit, is providing the tent.

Lindsay Saldana, the facility’s director of nursing, said some family members haven’t been able to hug their loved one at the facility in seven months. The hug tent will give them that opportunity by offering arm holes in a sheet of plastic for families and residents to hug through. A layer of plastic also will cover the arms so that there is no skin contact in the hug.

Families who want to participate can set up an appointment with the facility by calling 303-772-9292.