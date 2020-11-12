Man arrested in Lafayette after strangling girlfriend, saying he was going to kill her

A man was arrested Monday in Lafayette after reportedly trying to strangle his girlfriend multiple times, biting her and telling her he was going to kill her.

Julian McCabe, 32, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault – strangulation, three counts of second-degree assault – strangulation, second-degree kidnapping and felony menacing with a weapon.

At 6:41 p.m. Monday, Lafayette police responded to a domestic violence call at an address that was redacted from the affidavit. The person who called told the dispatcher that a man was observed pulling a woman back inside the apartment and there was yelling and screaming, according to the affidavit.

McCabe opened the door to officers just a crack and told them nothing was going on. Officers then saw the victim, who “appeared to have just been assaulted badly,” the affidavit states. Officers later saw she had a swollen lump on her forehead, a large scrape that was bleeding on her chin and a bloody nose. Officers called an ambulance for the victim.

She told officers McCabe “got really mad” at her because she got home from work late. Once she was home, she laid next to McCabe in bed, and he then accused her of being with someone else. The victim told officers he then “climbed on top of her and started strangling her with both hands, preventing her from breathing.”

The victim tried kicking McCabe to get him off her, and he then told her, “I’m going to murder the (expletive) out of you.”

The victim managed to get out of bed, and McCabe told her, “Alright we’ll play this game. You like serial killers, right?”

McCabe then asked the victim for a cigarette, and she told him she would have to get them from her vehicle outside. McCabe then strangled the victim again with both hands around her neck, the affidavit states. Once down the stairs, McCabe tried to strangle the victim again. McCabe told the victim to sit down and she then tried to put her shoes on to leave. McCabe then grabbed a hammer from a closet and the two struggled while McCabe had the hammer.

“The look in his eyes looked like he wanted to kill me,” the victim told police.

McCabe dropped the hammer and the victim slid it out of his reach. When she tried to leave through the front door, McCabe grabbed the victim’s hair and bit her left shoulder. He then bit her forehead above her eyebrow, the affidavit states. The victim said it felt as if she was being held onto by her eyebrow and described the pain as an 8 out of 10.

Once the victim made it outside, she felt McCabe chasing her. She then recalled waking up on the wet ground next to her vehicle in the parking lot, the affidavit states. She saw McCabe’s feet, got up and started running toward a vehicle driving by so she could wave it down for help.

McCabe then tackled her from behind. The victim rolled over and kicked him off, and the two went back inside. The victim was getting ready for bed when McCabe told her not to call the police, “even though she was hoping someone had called.”

The victim described the incident to police as “never-ending and something you see out of a horror movie,” and later told nurses she thought she was going to die.

When police began to question McCabe outside the apartment, he told officers the red marks on the victim’s face were probably from a face mask. When officers said that was unlikely, McCabe told them he would not speak without a lawyer.

He was then arrested and placed into a patrol car. On the way to the Boulder County Jail, McCabe managed to bring his handcuffs to the front of his body and tried to access his smart watch, the affidavit states, in an effort to communicate with the victim. The victim answered her phone, and McCabe “began yelling things” at her. The officer then turned the music up, and once at the jail removed McCabe’s watch.

McCabe told deputies he was suicidal, and he was placed on suicide watch.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a filing of charges. He remains in the Boulder County Jail with bond set at $50,000, online court records show.

Online records show that McCabe has pleaded guilty to trespassing, burglary, menacing, obstructing a peace officer, third-degree assault, and false imprisonment in Larimer County between 2010 and 2018.

McCabe’s booking photo was not available Wednesday.