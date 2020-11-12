SVVSD superintendent warns switch to remote is ‘very real possibility’

St. Vrain Valley Superintendent Don Haddadwarned families Wednesday that a switch to remote learning after Thanksgiving break is a “very, very real possibility.”

In his update at Wednesday’s school board meeting, Haddad said the district will make the decision at a special meeting Nov. 18, which will include a presentation from Boulder County Public Health officials on health data as cases surge.

He emphasized several times during the meeting that families should prepare to go remote, saying he doesn’t “foresee the data turning around at this point.”

St. Vrain Valley students are in the sixth week of learning in a hybrid model. Students attend two days in person, attend live classes remotely two days and have one day to finish assignments independently and ask questions during office hours.

The neighboring Boulder Valley School District announced Tuesday it would switch to all remote learning starting Nov. 17 because of skyrocketing Boulder County coronavirus cases and widespread student and staff quarantines. Boulder Valley students will be remote through at least Jan. 5.

Administrators at Douglas County School District and Jeffco Public Schools also are making plans to shift some or all of their students to remote learning in the coming weeks as COVID-19 continues to surge in the Denver metro area, the Denver Post reported.

Numerous other metro-area districts have transitioned online, including Cherry Creek School District, Aurora Public Schools, Westminster Public Schools and Adams 12 Five Star Schools. Denver Public Schools, the state’s largest district, also moved most grades to remote learning.

As in Boulder Valley, Haddad said, St. Vrain Valley isn’t seeing much transmission in schools. The district currently has 67 students, five teachers and seven staff members with active positive cases. The district’s total enrollment is about 33,000 students, while there are about 5,500 employees.

But, he said, the surge of cases in the community is leading to more students and staff members bringing coronavirus into schools. Plus, the district is struggling to keep school buildings open because of widespread quarantines.

Now that Boulder County is under Safer at Home Level Orange state restrictions, St. Vrain is no longer allowed to follow the more targeted quarantine guidelines recently approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Instead, the district must follow the standard protocols, which Haddad called “almost insurmountable” given the high number of students and staff members he expects will be required to quarantine.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he said, 1,393 students, 42 teachers and 22 staff members were quarantined. So far, he said, the district hasn’t had to close schools because teachers “have done truly heroic work” to cover classes for quarantined colleagues.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be sustainable,” he said.

To give parents more flexibility, St. Vrain Valley announced Friday that hybrid families now have the option for children to attend classes from home on days they are scheduled to be in school. Previously, students who wanted to attend remotely full time were required to enroll in St. Vrain LaunchED Virtual Academy.

Haddad said Wednesday that about 15% of hybrid students are using the option to attend their classes from home. Another 10% of the district’s students are enrolled in LaunchED.

The district also recently surveyed LaunchED families about their preferences. Out of about 3,400 students, all but about 100 indicated they want to stay in LaunchED, regardless of the district learning model. Of those interested in a different option, about three-fourths want to go back to their home schools while attending remotely, while the rest want to switch to the hybrid model.