Boulder County records 7 new coronavirus outbreaks at schools, retirement homes

Boulder County recorded seven new coronavirus outbreaks Wednesday.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment outbreak data updated Wednesday afternoon shows new county outbreaks at Balfour Cherrywood Village in Louisville, Balfour Retirement Community in Louisville, Boulder Bilingual Childcare & Preschool, Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Boulder, Sunrise Assisted Living in Boulder, TinyMinders North in Boulder, and Wild Plum Center in Longmont.

The seven new outbreaks bring the county to 28 active outbreaks. Data shows 37 resolved outbreaks.

The outbreak at Balfour Cherrywood Village, 282 McCaslin Blvd., was determined Tuesday. Data shows 14 residents and two staff members have tested positive. The outbreak at Balfour Retirement Community, 1855 Plaza Drive, was also determined Tuesday, and two residents and one staff member have tested positive. Representatives from Balfour Senior Living could not be reached for comment on either outbreak.

The outbreak at Boulder Bilingual Childcare and Preschool was determined Tuesday. Data shows one staff member and two attendees tested positive and two attendees are considered probable. Administrator Adiact Irias said the school is scheduled to reopen Monday following the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“After eight months of successfully preventing the spread of COVID-19, by following strict BCPH and CDPHE guidance, we unfortunately had an outbreak in our school,” Irias wrote in a statement. “One staff member and two children tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, they all only experienced mild cold-like symptoms and are now in good health.”

The outbreak at Sacred Heart of Jesus School was determined Friday, and six attendees have tested positive. Representatives from the school could not be reached for comment.

The outbreak at Sunrise Assisted Living in Boulder was determined Tuesday. Data shows two residents and two staff members have contracted the virus. A statement from Sunrise of Boulder said residents are self-quarantining and staff who have tested positive will quarantine at home. The facility is following all CDC personal protective equipment guidelines, all residents receive regular temperature and symptom checks, and team members are screened at the beginning of each shift. COVID tests for residents and team members are conducted every three days until they reach 14 consecutive days with no positive tests.

“We are all committed to fighting this virus and promoting the health and safety of our community. We want to thank our residents and families for their continued trust and support, and our team members for their tireless efforts to keep residents safe during the pandemic,” the statement reads.

The outbreak at TinyMinders North Daycare & Preschool was determined Tuesday, and three staff members have tested positive and one attendee is considered probable. Director Jamie Parker said the school is working closely with Boulder County Public Health.

“Running an early childcare center during this time has been extraordinarily challenging,” Parker said in a statement. “We continue to follow all of the recommended protocols to keep our doors open and provide a safe and quality environment for the working families who depend on us but the length and depth of this crisis is making it more challenging by the day.”

The outbreak at Wild Plum Center was determined Tuesday. Data shows four staff members have tested positive and one is considered probable. Executive Director Amy Ogilvie said two classrooms were involved in the outbreak, and both were immediately closed for a 14-day quarantine and affected individuals were notified.

“The Wild Plum Center holds the health and safety of its staff and families as its top priority,” Ogilvie said.

Ogilvie added Wild Plum Center announced Wednesday that all classrooms between its four locations will close “and move to remote learning for the weeks before and after Thanksgiving break so no other outbreaks occur.”

While it has not yet been determined as a coronavirus outbreak, a team member at the Loaf ‘N Jug Subway at 200 Lashley St. in Longmont tested positive for the virus. The Subway closed at 8 p.m. Monday to be cleaned and sanitized, and it will reopen “in the next few days.”

“All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support,” Loaf ‘N Jug said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.