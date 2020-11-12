GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Local bands team up in livestream to benefit programs that aid suicidal youth and teens

Donations from concert viewers to help nonprofit Second Wind Fund

Denver-based band 3 Hole Punch perform at Backyard Tap in Loveland on September 26, 2020. On Friday, Nov. 13, the band will perform a livestreamed show at Dog House Music Studios in Lafayette with Ipecac and Wrenn & Ian Duo. Viewers are encouraged to donate to Second Wind Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide among kids and teens through free therapy. (Lisa Dibbern/ Courtesy photo)
On Friday, several Colorado bands will rock out in the name of mental health.

Denver-based band 3 Hole Punch, along with Ipecac and Wrenn & Ian Duo, will perform at Dog House Music Studios —  a by-musicians-for-musicians studio space and concert venue in Lafayette. Donations made by viewers will go directly to Denver-based nonprofit Second Wind Fund that provides free access to therapy for suicidal teens and youth.

While music fans will not be able to attend the show in-person due to COVID restrictions, they can catch a livestream of the performance, starting at 6:30 p.m., on the Facebook pages of Dog House Music Studios, Second Wind Fund and 3 Hole Punch. It can also be viewed on 3 Hole Punch’s YouTube channel.

The benefit concert is being held as part of 3 Hole Punch’s guitarist and backup vocalist Orrick Nepomuceno’s second annual virtual birthday fundraiser.

“I know 2020 has done a number on our youth and I want to make sure we’re doing all we can to support them,” said Kenny Vasko, co-owner of Dog House Music Studios.

Second Wind Fund — founded in 2002 — has crafted an innovative program that matches children and youth, ages 19 and younger, who are at risk for suicide and do not have the financial means or insurance for necessary mental health treatment, with licensed therapists in their communities and via teletherapy.

According to Second Wind Fund’s website, “Suicide is the leading cause of death for youth in Colorado. Recent data indicates that within one school year, one in five Colorado high school students (17%) reported seriously considering suicide.”

Interested donors can visit thesecondwindfund.org/orricks-fundraiser to give a contribution of their choice.

