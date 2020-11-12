Longmont club puts Santa on the airwaves with hope of transmitting interest in amateur radio

The coronavirus has altered the way that communities are celebrating this year’s holidays, meaning Santa Claus may not be able to make his Christmas list through in-person visits. One Longmont club, though, is giving Kris Kringle some air time so that he can still hear from Boulder County’s children in a safe-distanced way.

The Longmont Amateur Radio Club will host On Air with Santa from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 to Dec. 5. The club is encouraging licensed ham radio operators to give their children and grandchildren a chance to connect with Santa in a safe, distanced way.

Firestone’s Chuck Poch, president of the radio club, said this is the first time that the Longmont Amateur Radio Club has hosted the event. While the Longmont Amateur Radio Club wants to give children a chance to connect with Santa, members also hope to transmit an interest in the next generation of ham radio operators.

“The thought was, one: Get kids on the radio and get them to experience talking to Santa on the ham radio and maybe saying ‘I can talk to Santa on the radio. Cool, I want to learn more about it,’” Poch said.

Poch (Santa Claus) said it will also be a chance for parents to listen in and find out what their child wants for Christmas.

“It’s a win-win,” he said.

Steve Haverstick, of Longmont, who serves as the publicity committee for the Longmont Amateur Radio Club, said he hopes that the first-time event sparks some interest.

“We are trying to get the younger folk involved,” Haverstick said. “There’s not much talk about ham radios anymore. Kids handle phones and computers and they’re good at that. We thought this is a way to get them to talk to Santa and get them comfortable and maybe get involved.”

Haverstick and Poch said the the ham radio community offers more than a hobby for those who share in the skills. Amateur radio communications can be paramount in spreading important information when other sources like the internet and cell towers are not operating.

For example, the Longmont Amateur Radio Club works with Longmont’s Office of Emergency Management. The club provides the city’s Community Emergency Response Team with education on ham radio operations and how to obtain a license.

A ham radio is a radio that’s capable of broadcasting over a short wave length. A transmission license is required from the Federal Communications Commission for a person to be able to operate an amateur radio. Poch said the club saw a boost in those interested in becoming a licensed ham radio operator after the 2013 flood.

With technology constantly seeing advances, Poch said the ham radio is no different.

“A lot of people think of a guy with a ham and cheese sandwich, drinking a beer with a microphone and a big rig with a 100-foot tower in the backyard,” Poch said. “It’s not like that anymore. Ham radio has expanded.”

Software like EchoLink gives those interested a chance to join the airwaves using just their computer. Poch said people are welcome to chat with Santa using EchoLink, but they must still have a licensed operator present. Haverstick, emphasized though, that being a ham radio operator still takes knowledge.

“You have to understand a little bit about electronics,” Haverstick said. “You have to understand a bit about bionic and atmospheric conditions to be able to transmit. You have to have some antenna knowledge. What kinds of antennas are needed and why, as well as frequencies and bandwidth — all kinds of fun stuff.”

The club offers classes to educate people on what they need to know to pass the test to receive amateur radio licensing. Details, as well as study guide resources, can be found on the Longmont Amateur Radio Club’s website at: http://w0eno.org/node/10. The club has about 150 members, which has seen an increase in about 10 people in the last three years, according to Poch.

To transmit its signals, the club has two repeaters installed on the top of the Longmont Community Justice Partnership building, 528 Main Street. In layman’s terms, Poch said a repeater is a radio and an antenna. The club’s repeaters can send a signal over a roughly 35-mile radius.

According to Poch, there are 116 ham radio operators in Longmont; 102 in Boulder and 3,789 across the state.

To participate in On Air with Santa, children wishing to chat with Santa must be with a licensed ham radio operator. Poch encouraged anyone with questions to reach out to him at k0itp@w0eno.org.

“I thought this would be the perfect thing to start in Longmont, considering we are all stuck in house,” Poch said.