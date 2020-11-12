Man arrested in Longmont sex assault case

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Longmont police this week after a woman said he sexually assaulted her in March.

Oshae Amir Worthy was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual assault on a helpless victim and sexual assault – overcoming victim’s will.

According to an arrest affidavit, the named victim and Worthy, who knew each other through a mutual friend, were both at a brewery in Longmont on March 9. The woman said Worthy had a girlfriend, and she did not give him any indication she wanted to date him.

The woman said Worthy insisted on driving her home, and after they got to her home she allowed him to come in and stay the night, but said she refused his advances and told him she was not interested in him.

The woman said Worthy tried to initiate oral sex and then sexually assaulted her while they were in bed, even though she continued to struggle and told him to stop.

A witness who saw the woman that morning after Worthy left said she appeared “distraught,” and police talked to other witnesses who said the woman told them Worthy raped her.

The woman told police she saw Worthy after the incident, but initially tried to repress the incident and pretend it didn’t happen. But in May, a friend persuaded her to go to the police.

Worthy denied the accusations in a text exchange with the woman, according to the affidavit. When interviewed by police, Worthy said that the sex was consensual.

Worthy was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and is set for a formal filing of charges Thursday.

He has no prior arrests in Colorado, according to online records.