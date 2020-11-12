GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Sunny skies with a high of 42 today in Boulder

Latest Headlines

Sunny skies with a high of 42 today in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder should see highs in the 40s and clear skies today before severe weather moves in for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 42 and an overnight low of 21.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 52 and an overnight low of 36, with a 30% chance of snow and winds 19 to 29 mph with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 26, with a 50% chance of rain and snow and winds 31 to 34 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 48 and an overnight low of 30.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest Headlines

  1. Affordable Gravestone Prices

    The affordable gravestone prices at Landmark Monuments allow you to create a meaningful final tribute to your loved one that...
  2. Four Reasons To Plan Your Own Funeral

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Why? Here are four reasons to plan your own funeral. You...
  3. Is It Time To Make Your Move?

    Is it time to make your move to a new address in Boulder? Start the new year in your apartment...
  4. Three Generations Of Hardwood Flooring Experience

    Start the new year with a beautiful new hardwood floor to add upscale style and warmth to your home. A...
  5. Upgrade Your Kitchen With New Appliances

    One of the best ways to add value to your home is to upgrade your kitchen with new appliances. J...