Sunny skies with a high of 42 today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 40s and clear skies today before severe weather moves in for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 42 and an overnight low of 21.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 52 and an overnight low of 36, with a 30% chance of snow and winds 19 to 29 mph with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 47 and an overnight low of 26, with a 50% chance of rain and snow and winds 31 to 34 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 48 and an overnight low of 30.