Balfour Lavender named finalist in design competition

Balfour Senior Living’s “Balfour at Lavender Farms” was named finalist in the specialty design category of the 40th annual Gold Key Awards for Excellence in Hospitality Design.

The design team included Boulder-based architecture firm DTJ Design and Balfour Interiors LLC, Balfour’s in-house interior design firm. The 57-unit, licensed, assisted-living project is owned and operated in a joint venture between Welltower Inc. and Louisville-based Balfour Senior Living LLC.

The “modern farmhouse” design features a rustic materials palette with rough-hewn beams and anodized iron openings as well as extensive lavender plantings, a large fountain and direct access to Boulder County’s Parks and Open Space. It is also the first solar powered senior living project in the country. The property, built on the site of the historic Hecla Mine, includes an interpretive plaque at the mine shaft opening, use of excavated materials in the interior design and an extensive historical photo and artifact installation depicting the importance of mining to the area.

Balfour at Lavender Farms was one of 350 submissions for the Gold Key award. Finalists are selected for their influential and innovative design in the competitive international hospitality industry. Winners will be announced on Dec. 14. Both winners and finalists will be featured in the Winter 2020 issue of Boutique Design magazine.

Other finalists in the specialty design category included the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors professional basketball team in San Francisco and The Four Seasons’ Macau hotel and resort.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC