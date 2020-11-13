Boulder Canyon paving complete; project nearing finish

Paving is complete on Colo. 119 in Boulder Canyon, pushing the months-long project into the home stretch.

The $31 million project started in March 2019 to repair a 15-mile stretch of Colo. 119 between Boulder and Nederland that was damaged in the 2013 flood.

All paving is complete between Boulder and Nederland. The temporary traffic signals have been removed and cycling restrictions have been lifted, according to a news release from Colorado Department of Transportation.

As temperatures began to drop, completion of the paving was prioritized. Still, several parts of the project are ongoing. Daily single-lane closures will be used through January for retaining wall construction, guardrail installation and work related to extending the trail, the release states. Once that is completed, crews will return next spring for striping, landscape and sign and delineator installation, weather dependent. The spring projects will have a minor impact on travelers.

“Our crews have been working meticulously to complete the paving work before winter and we are very proud to have reached this milestone,” CDOT Regional Transportation Director Heather Paddock stated in the release. “We are grateful to the surrounding communities for their patience during this impactful work.”

Crews this year also completed 66,000 cubic yards of rock excavation and placed 58,000 tons of asphalt, the release states. Construction of the Nederland roundabout rock scaling, construction of the pedestrian tunnel and reconstruction of the Boulder Falls parking lot have also all been completed.

Crews continue to work on the pedestrian path, but cyclists can travel on the roadway in both directions on the corridor.

“We are in the home stretch. We know that this project has been challenging for the residents of Nederland especially, and CDOT truly appreciates your patience,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew stated in the release. “The next few weeks will be important to getting the road almost back to normal before winter, and next season we will complete the finishing touches — which will be minimally disruptive.”