Boulder County tops 8,000 coronavirus cases to date; 2 more deaths reported

For the fifth day in a row, Boulder County recorded more than 200 new coronavirus cases — bringing the county to 1,236 cases reported in five days.

Data shows 267 new cases tallied Friday, along with two additional deaths. To date, there have been 8,124 cases and 104 deaths.

Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said the two deaths were identified through the department’s weekly quality assurance process. A person in their 80s died Oct. 27 and a person in their 70s died Oct. 30, she said. Neither was a resident of a long-term care facilities.

There have been 292 hospitalizations to date, and there are 268 disease investigations in progress. There are 80 people currently hospitalized with the virus in the county, a slight dip from Tuesday’s record-high of 89 hospitalizations.

County data shows there have been 654.8 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days. The five-day average of new daily cases is 204.2.

The University of Colorado Boulder has reported 1,421 positive on-campus cases since Aug. 24 after 32 cases returned from Thursday testing. Data shows 56 isolation spaces in use, or 10%. On Thursday 314 diagnostic tests and 1,071 monitoring tests were performed, bringing the university to 9,148 diagnostic tests and 54,803 monitoring tests performed since Aug. 24.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 40 active cases, 10 symptomatic cases and 11 probable cases. Between the three types of cases, there are 992 students and 159 staff currently in quarantine, the dashboard shows.

All district schools are moving to remote learning Tuesday because of increasing case numbers.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 286 cumulative cases, 94 of which are active. Data shows 74 students and 20 staff currently have the virus.

District data updated Friday shows 1,922 students and 144 staff are currently in quarantine. Cumulatively, 3,525 students — 11.21% of the student population, and 387 staff — 7.54% of the staff population have quarantined. Mead High School has the largest number of current quarantines, with 226 students and six staff members.

Officials on Wednesday warned about the possibility of all district schools switching to remote learning after Thanksgiving.

Statewide, there have been 154,038 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,504 deaths among the cases, and 2,234 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 10,861 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,415,886 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder Valley active cases

BVSD elementary schools

Coal Creek: 1

Columbine: 2

Creekside: 1

Crest View: 1

Douglass: 1

Eldorado: 1

Foothill: 1

Horizons: 2

Louisville: 1

Meadowlark: 1

Pioneer: 1

University Hill: 3

BVSD middle Schools

Angevine: 1

Broomfield Heights: 1

Casey: 2

Platt: 1

Southern Hills: 1

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 4

Broomfield: 3

Centaurus: 1

Fairview: 3

Monarch: 3

New Vista: 1

Other locations

District education center: 1

Lafayette Transportation Terminal: 2

St. Vrain Valley active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 2

Burlington: 2

Columbine: 2

Erie: 1

Grand View: 1

Hygiene: 1

Indian Peaks: 1

Legacy: 1

Longmont Estates: 1

Lyons: 1

Mead: 3

Northridge: 3

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 2

Erie: 3

Longs Peak: 3

Mead: 1

Sunset: 3

Trail Ridge: 3

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 2

Frederick: 2

Longmont: 10

Mead: 9

Niwot: 1

Olde Columbine: 2

Silver Creek: 2

Skyline: 8

Other campuses