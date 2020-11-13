Broomfield pizza eatery raises funds for fire recovery

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza, which opened in early October, is hosting a fundraiser to support the Northern Colorado Fires Fund.

From now through Dec. 31, the Broomfield restaurant, 11410 Via Varra #300, will donate $1 from every pizza order to the fund, which will support immediate erosion control efforts and work toward development of long-term solutions to keep Colorado’s water supply protected.

This does not apply with other specials, so if customers prefer to make this donation over a special, they should notify the cashier, owner Andy Gunther said. Customers can add more to that donation of $1 if they wish to give more.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
