Driver accused of intentionally striking man in Lyons headed for prison after plea deal

A man accused of intentionally driving his car into another man in Lyons last year is headed to prison after accepting a plea deal rather than going to trial.

Charles William Armstrong, 66, had been set to go to trial in December on counts of attempted first-degree murder and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon after initially pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in July.

But court records show that Armstrong instead pleaded guilty to the second-degree assault charge on Nov. 4 and was sentenced to nine years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The attempted murder charge was dropped as a condition of the plea.

Armstrong will get credit for 630 days of time served.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Armstrong hit a 55-year-old Lyons man on Feb. 13, 2019. Officials said the named victim was walking on Main Street when Armstrong drove onto the sidewalk and intentionally swerved to hit him with the car.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Armstrong, who was known to be living out of his car in the area, and the other man had a history of animosity toward one another, according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier in the day, the victim threw a rock through the back window of Armstrong’s car after Armstrong had “lunged” his car at the victim multiple times, according to officials.