GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Driver accused of intentionally striking man in…

Latest Headlines

Driver accused of intentionally striking man in Lyons headed for prison after plea deal

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Charles Armstrong (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A man accused of intentionally driving his car into another man in Lyons last year is headed to prison after accepting a plea deal rather than going to trial.

Charles William Armstrong, 66, had been set to go to trial in December on counts of attempted first-degree murder and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon after initially pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in July.

But court records show that Armstrong instead pleaded guilty to the second-degree assault charge on Nov. 4 and was sentenced to nine years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

The attempted murder charge was dropped as a condition of the plea.

Armstrong will get credit for 630 days of time served.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Armstrong hit a 55-year-old Lyons man on Feb. 13, 2019. Officials said the named victim was walking on Main Street when Armstrong drove onto the sidewalk and intentionally swerved to hit him with the car.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Armstrong, who was known to be living out of his car in the area, and the other man had a history of animosity toward one another, according to the sheriff’s office.

Earlier in the day, the victim threw a rock through the back window of Armstrong’s car after Armstrong had “lunged” his car at the victim multiple times, according to officials.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest Headlines

  1. We Will Be Back To Sing For You

    In these uncertain times, we ARE certain about this: We will be back to sing for you! The Longmont Chorale...
  2. Friendly Stylists, Great Haircuts, Super Style

    Friendly stylists, great haircuts, super style—that’s Lavish Nails & Hair in Longmont! This is a salon for the whole family,...
  3. Affordable Gravestone Prices

    The affordable gravestone prices at Landmark Monuments allow you to create a meaningful final tribute to your loved one that...
  4. Four Reasons To Plan Your Own Funeral

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Why? Here are four reasons to plan your own funeral. You...
  5. Is It Time To Make Your Move?

    Is it time to make your move to a new address in Boulder? Start the new year in your apartment...