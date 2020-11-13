Feds: Outdoor industry adds $12B to Colorado economy

The outdoor industry is becoming an increasingly critical business sector nationwide, and there are few states where that’s more true than Colorado.

The industry added more than $12.2 million to the Centennial state in 2019 and accounted for 3.1% of Colorado’s economy, according to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Outdoor businesses employed nearly 150,000 Coloradans last year whose salaries totaled more than $6.4 million, or 2.9% of all compensation paid to workers in the state.

Unsurprisingly, Colorado led the nation in economic activity generated by winter sports, tallying $1.7 billion. Utah was next ($666.3 million), followed by Vermont ($286.9 million) and Wyoming ($147.5 million).

Nationwide, the industry generated a $459.8 billion economic impact in 2019 and provided gainful employment to more than 5 million Americans, the BEA report said. Outdoor recreation accounted for 2.1% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Hawaii derived the highest portion of its economy — 5.8% — while Connecticut was lowest with 1.3 %.

The outdoor recreation economy’s GDP grew by 1.3% in 2019, according to the report.

