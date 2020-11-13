GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Feds: Outdoor industry adds $12B to Colorado…

Business

Feds: Outdoor industry adds $12B to Colorado economy

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The outdoor industry is becoming an increasingly critical business sector nationwide, and there are few states where that’s more true than Colorado.

The industry added more than $12.2 million to the Centennial state in 2019 and accounted for 3.1% of Colorado’s economy, according to a recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Outdoor businesses employed nearly 150,000 Coloradans last year whose salaries totaled more than $6.4 million, or 2.9% of all compensation paid to workers in the state.

Unsurprisingly, Colorado led the nation in economic activity generated by winter sports, tallying $1.7 billion. Utah was next ($666.3 million), followed by Vermont ($286.9 million) and Wyoming ($147.5 million).

Nationwide, the industry generated a $459.8 billion economic impact in 2019 and provided gainful employment to more than 5 million Americans, the BEA report said. Outdoor recreation accounted for 2.1% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Hawaii derived the highest portion of its economy — 5.8% — while Connecticut was lowest with 1.3 %.

The outdoor recreation economy’s GDP grew by 1.3% in 2019, according to the report.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. We Will Be Back To Sing For You

    In these uncertain times, we ARE certain about this: We will be back to sing for you! The Longmont Chorale...
  2. Friendly Stylists, Great Haircuts, Super Style

    Friendly stylists, great haircuts, super style—that’s Lavish Nails & Hair in Longmont! This is a salon for the whole family,...
  3. Affordable Gravestone Prices

    The affordable gravestone prices at Landmark Monuments allow you to create a meaningful final tribute to your loved one that...
  4. Four Reasons To Plan Your Own Funeral

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Why? Here are four reasons to plan your own funeral. You...
  5. Is It Time To Make Your Move?

    Is it time to make your move to a new address in Boulder? Start the new year in your apartment...