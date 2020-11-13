High Plains Bank approved for new Boulder Valley, NoCo branches

Flagler, Ariz.-based High Plains Bank could have its sights set on expanding its presence in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

The institution was approved in October by the Colorado Banking Board to establish new branches in Longmont and Keenesburg.

The Longmont branch was approved to set up shop at 2318 17th Ave. This would be the second High Plains location in the city — the first is at 600 Kimbark St.

The Keenesburg location would be in a yet-to-be-determined space on Market Street, according to the Colorado Division of Banking.

High Plains — which, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has nearly $252 million in assets and almost $211 million in deposits — has existing branches in Wiggins and Bennett, in addition to its Flagler home base.

