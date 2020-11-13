GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

High Plains Bank approved for new Boulder…

Business

High Plains Bank approved for new Boulder Valley, NoCo branches

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Flagler, Ariz.-based High Plains Bank could have its sights set on expanding its presence in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

The institution was approved in October by the Colorado Banking Board to establish new branches in Longmont and Keenesburg.

The Longmont branch was approved to set up shop at 2318 17th Ave. This would be the second High Plains location in the city — the first is at 600 Kimbark St.

The Keenesburg location would be in a yet-to-be-determined space on Market Street, according to the Colorado Division of Banking.

High Plains — which, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has nearly $252 million in assets and almost $211 million in deposits — has existing branches in Wiggins and Bennett, in addition to its Flagler home base.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. We Will Be Back To Sing For You

    In these uncertain times, we ARE certain about this: We will be back to sing for you! The Longmont Chorale...
  2. Friendly Stylists, Great Haircuts, Super Style

    Friendly stylists, great haircuts, super style—that’s Lavish Nails & Hair in Longmont! This is a salon for the whole family,...
  3. Affordable Gravestone Prices

    The affordable gravestone prices at Landmark Monuments allow you to create a meaningful final tribute to your loved one that...
  4. Four Reasons To Plan Your Own Funeral

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Why? Here are four reasons to plan your own funeral. You...
  5. Is It Time To Make Your Move?

    Is it time to make your move to a new address in Boulder? Start the new year in your apartment...