High winds and snow expected over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see snow and strong winds over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 56 and an overnight low of 36, with a 30% chance of snow and winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 38 and an overnight low of 26, with a 40% chance of rain and snow and winds 31 to 36 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 52 and an overnight low of 34.