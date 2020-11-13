GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Public invited to observe Boulder County’s election audit

The Boulder County Election Division has invited the public to observe the 2020 General Election risk-limiting audit.

Risk-limiting audits are considered the “gold standard” test of election results, according to a county news release. All counties in the state have conducted post-election audits since 2005 and risk-limiting audits since 2017.

The risk-limiting audit test “helps ensure the accuracy of election results and provides the public with evidence that election outcomes reflect the votes cast by voters on their ballots,” the news release said. The process reviews how a ballot’s vote was captured when it was processed using sample paper ballots that are compared with digital tallies.

On Monday the Secretary of State’s office will first establish a risk-limiting audit at 9 a.m. After that, at an undetermined time, there will be a ballot box and ballot pull in Boulder County.

Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. starts the Audit Board kick-off and officials will conduct the risk-limiting audit, the release said. The Canvass Board Meeting will be at 1:30 p.m.

Once the audit is complete, details from the audit and data will be available on the Secretary of State’s Audit Center webpage, the release said.

The Boulder County Election Division expects to post complete, official election results and documentation no later than Nov. 25.

Those interested in attending can RSVP to Vote@BoulderCountyVotes.org or by calling 303-413-7740 to obtain the video conference link.

