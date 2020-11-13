GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Weld County commissioners to hold Monday night telephone town hall

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Weld County commissioners will provide residents with updates on the county’s responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during a Monday night telephone town hall.

Those updates will include a report about a recent meeting with Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Public Health and Environment Director Jill Ryan, as well as a report about the Weld Business Recovery Fund and details about what the county is doing to proactively deal with COVID-19, according to a news release.

Weld residents are invited to call in to listen and ask questions during the hourlong town hall, which is to start at 5 p.m. Monday. To participate, call 877-229-8493 and enter code 119533. The public can also listen to the call on the county’s website by visiting tinyurl.com/y4sc8fyk.

