Authorities searching for suspect in vehicle pursuit that ended in Superior on Friday

A suspect in a reported car theft was still at large Saturday, following a vehicle pursuit that started in Westminster and ended in Superior.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 7:35 p.m. and notified that the Westminster Police Department was pursuing a vehicle that was allegedly carjacked in Montrose County, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release said as deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office were getting into the area, the suspect drove the vehicle to a dead end in the Bell Flatirons apartment complex in Superior, and the driver fled on foot. The suspect is not believed to be a threat to the public, the release said.

Using a K-9 to track the suspect, deputies assisted the Westminster Police Department, the release said. An Everbridge notification was sent to surrounding residents alerting them of the police activity, according to the release. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was not located, and it was later learned the vehicle was not carjacked and was actually stolen in October.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents in Boulder County to sign up for Everbridge notifications to be notified of emergency situations. They can do so by signing up online at https://member.everbridge.net/453003085612231/login.

 

