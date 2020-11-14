CalWood Fire reaches 100% containment Saturday, firefighters will continue monitoring hot spots

After nearly a month of destruction, Boulder County’s largest fire in history, the CalWood Fire, was 100% contained by firefighters Saturday morning. The fire, though, is still not completely out and will continue to be monitored.

The containment was reported at 11:30 a.m. on the CalWood Fire incident management page Saturday. Authorities had predicted earlier this month that the fire would be 100% contained by the end of the month.

“The fire was again tested by high winds today and showed no signs of heat or smoke,” the post read. “Firefighters will continue to check the fire daily. This will be the last update unless something significant happens.”

Boulder County Sheriff’s Officer Division Chief Mike Wagner said that although this is a good step, it doesn’t mean that the fire is out completely.

“Containment just means they’re confident in the control lines and they are confident that the fire is not going to escape or make a run,” Wagner said. “They continue to control and monitor the perimeter and interior of the fire, but they don’t need to dedicate nearly the number of resources that they have in the past when there was not 100% containment.”

Wagner said this will free up resources for other local incidents, fires in the state or nationally.

The CalWood fire first started burning about noon Oct. 17, 3 miles northwest of Jamestown. As of Friday, it was recorded to have burned 10,106 acres. The blaze led to evacuations across the county and destroyed 20 homes and damaged a total of 27 locations.

On Saturday, Wagner said the perimeter of the fire hasn’t changed.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted out the information from the incident management page, calling the success “great news.”