CU Boulder professor wins top water research prize

A University of Colorado Boulder professor is being honored for his research and work to improve water quality in the United States and abroad, particularly through using ultraviolet light to enhance water treatment systems and support water sustainability in small and rural communities.

University of Colorado Boulder Professor Karl Linden (Courtesy photo)

Karl Linden received the 2020 Clarke Prize in a virtual ceremony Tuesday, which recognizes “thought leaders in water research, science, technology or policy whose work serves to ‘solve real world problems,’” according to a campus news release.

Linden has been working in water research for decades.

“Water is so universal and so important to life and public health, and I feel like it’s something that’s worth putting a lot of effort into protecting,” he said.

Linden’s work has focused on how to integrate new technologies and approaches into creating less expensive, more purified water, such as by implementing UV purification systems into communities that have not traditionally had access to them. Linden and his colleagues conducted a yearlong study in Jamestown and found that the UV-emitting LEDs were just as effective as chlorine at disinfecting the water.

“We’re looking at ways to integrate that into everyday life and into small water systems,” Linden said.

Linden also is conducting research into how UV light can disinfect flu-type viruses, including COVID-19, from surfaces and the air. That could have applications in public transportation, schools and hospitals, he said.

The prize includes a $50,000 award, which Linden said he plans to use most of it to benefit his students through a travel or recruiting fund.

“I don’t really feel like the prize is mine,” he said. “It’s really a culmination of all of the amazing students I’ve gotten to work with. All the work that I’ve done would not be possible without them, and they’ve taught me as much as I’ve taught them.”

The prize was awarded by the National Water Research Institute and the Joan Irvine Smith and Athalie R. Clarke Foundation.

Linden’s career, research and work with students have all created significant impact, said the institute’s Executive Director Kevin Hardy.

“We look forward to working with him to advance these UV technologies to help small and other under-resourced communities deliver on the promise of healthier water,” he said.

Katie Langford

