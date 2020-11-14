Longmont, Boulder gyms adapt in wake of coronavirus, but fear more restrictions could lead to shut down

Inside Longmont’s BreakAway Cycle & Strength Studio on Saturday, Rachel Juelke was in her happy place.

“It’s always been my happy place, but more so now,” Juelke said.

Juelke, of Longmont, is a client of the gym, 655 S. Sunset St. With her 6-year-old child home all the time due to remote learning, the gym is one of the few places she gets some alone time. Wearing a mask while exercising doesn’t bother her, she said.

“I almost forget it’s on,” Juelke said.

Teetering on the brink of another stay-at-home order, owners of gyms across Boulder and Longmont and their clients hope that switch to the more-restrictive safer-at-home level orange isn’t foreshadowing another stay-at-home order and the potential closure of their businesses.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in mid-March ordered the closure of gyms, alongside restaurants, theaters and bars, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In June, gyms were permitted to open again, but since then, many have seen substantial loss in memberships, and capacity limits have left businesses struggling to survive. If things revert to a stay-at-home level, gyms would have to switch to virtual classes and outside groups of 10, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Alison Zemanek, who owns BreakAway Cycle & Strength Studio, said having measures get more restrictive is her concern.

“There is that worry that as the (coronavirus) numbers go up, there’s a potential for another shutdown,” Zemanek said.

Zemanek said she’s seen a roughly 60% loss in membership. Since reopening, she’s been following public health guidelines and offered outdoor classes. The gym also allows members to set up a time to use the gym space by themselves, a perk that Zemanek said she offered even before the pandemic.

Her instructors have also gotten creative with staying connected with their clients. They’ve hosted socially distanced walks, a book club and a virtual Pints With No Pedals — a take on a class in which clients would cycle and then grab dinner and a beer. This month, the gym is also offering membership deals, which can be found on the business’ website.

“We’ve learned to adapt,” Zemanek said. “That’s what we do.”

Over in Boulder, on the door of Body Balance Strength & Wellness, a sign reminds people to sanitize their hands as soon as they enter the gym at 2747 Iris Ave. in Boulder.

Business owner Jason Busch said the gym, which is about 2,000 square feet, is following public health guidelines, propping the doors open as often as they can to let in air flow and regularly sanitizing. UV lighting, which comes on at night, also helps to keep things clean.

“We are happy to be still open — that’s a big concern, is going into lockdown,” Busch said.

Busch, who is immune-compromised himself, said he wants clients to know the gym is taking every precaution possible to minimize the risk of getting sick.

“For the people who are comfortable coming here, I think it’s the difference between a healthy life and not,” he said. “For me, that definition is not only physical, but emotional and social health as well.”

That’s the case for Jeanne Waples, of Boulder, who said going to the gym is worth it if it means improving her overall happiness. Waples said she has shoulder and hip problems and has been coming to the gym to work with a personal trainer for the last three or four years. When she exercises, she said it allows her to have more mobility. When gyms closed this year, Waples said she made an effort to go outside and walk. Still it wasn’t the same. She said she saw a decline in her overall well-being.

“Humans are made to be active; if they don’t get active, they die,” Waples said.

Scott Gray, co-owner of Iron Works Fitness, said exercise is about more than working out.

“From what I understand, the three or four most important things you can do to keep your immune system up is exercise, eat healthy, sleep — and yet, gyms are targeted as being a high-risk area,” Gray said.

Gray co-owns the roughly 4,000-square-foot gym with his wife, Cathy Gray. He said the business, which has been operating since 2004, has seen a loss of about a third of its members. Although, he said the gym has also seen a fair amount of new members who are looking for a smaller gym.

Erin Carson, owner and general manager of RallySport Health and Fitness Club, said she feels the essential benefits that the businesses provide isn’t being recognized by the state.

“It’s a really, really difficult topic, because you don’t want your business to fail,” Carson said. “You don’t want to stop serving someone who really, really needs you. Even for two weeks, you take (exercise) away from someone that’s in their 70s or early 80s and they really decline.”

The gym is housed in a 40,000-square-foot building. At 25% capacity, more than 200 people are allowed. Usually, Carson said she sees between 20 to 30 people per hour.

“We’ve been easily able to stay below the recommendations, and we’ve never turned anyone away,” Carson said.

Carson said her business has been functioning at 40% of its usual revenue, but she has no desire to close the gym.

“We are in business to take care of people,” Carson said. “We get so many people with tear in their eyes saying, ‘Thank you for being here.’ We want to be there that’s why we chose this profession.”