Saturday morning power outages impact about 2,700 Longmont customers, 23 in Boulder

A blown arrestor caused a power outage Saturday morning in Longmont.

Roughly 2,700 customers lost power starting at 10:05 a.m., according to Scott Rochat, spokesperson for Longmont Power and Communications. Rochat said an arrestor, which is a a surge suppressor for the electrical system, blew and caused the outage.

Longmont Power & Communications posted on its Facebook page that the power interruption occurred between roughly Spencer Street, Highway 66, the railroad tracks, and 18th Avenue. Crews were dispatched to help with the situation. The post said power was restored at 10:51 a.m.

Rochat said that the outage was not related to high winds on Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Boulder County through 9 p.m. due to the wind. Gust of 60 to 75 miles per hour were anticipated.

“There have been a few scattered wind-related calls today — tree limbs on the line and that sort of things — but nothing large-scale in that regard at this time,” Rochat wrote in an email.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, in Boulder Saturday, there were two outages reported. The outages impacted roughly 23 customers.

Anyone who needs to make an outage report is asked to call Longmont Power & Communications at 303-651-8386.