Volunteers assemble grab-and-go bags to sustain firefighters battling CalWood, Lefthand Canyon fires

2020 has been a difficult year across the board, with a worldwide pandemic, a contentious presidential election, multiple pop culture icons lost and blazing fires across the West Coast. Communities are pulling together to do what they can for each other to help the days go by a bit easier.

For Wendy Anderson, the help she could give was assembling grab-and-go bags for the firefighters battling the CalWood, Lefthand Canyon and East Troublesome fires in Boulder County and Estes Park. Anderson is a user of Nextdoor, a social networking service for neighborhoods. She saw a woman named Mandy Christensen talking about bags she was putting together, and Anderson knew she wanted to help. She and Christensen split up the local fires and put together bags for some of those fighting the fires.

Anderson’s son-in-law, Aaron Moriuchi, works for the City of Denver Fire Department and was able to help Anderson put together a list of helpful items to go in the bags.

“What they need is a bag where they can grab it and go out onto the line,” Anderson said. They bags contain a drink and a snack, wool socks, eye drops, ibuprofen, deodorant and Gold Bond powder, all packed into a gallon-sized Ziploc bag.

“They worked great because then they could use it as a trash bag after. I worked with Aaron on making sure that it was portable in and portable out,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s community was crucial to the success of the project, which ended up distributing over 1,100 bags to local firefighters.

“It’s the community, really; it’s the community that did it. I did not do this by myself,” Anderson said.

Her neighbors donated items, and her family helped her pack and distribute them. Anderson is also a part of two dance teams, The Anthem Wranglerettes and the Sizzlin’ Seniors, who helped out with packing.

Moriuchi said a bag like this can really make a difference to a firefighter who is working on the line. “I think this was hopefully a bit of a morale booster. I know it was for me sometimes, when you’d dig into a bag, and you have something in there that’s thoughtful. It makes you feel like — you know what, people actually care about what we’re doing, and we’re not just forgotten about while we’re out here doing it. A lot of people hear about the fire, but they don’t hear about the people who are working hard,” he said.

Wendy said she’s grateful both to her community for helping out and to the men and women who worked so hard to fight the fires.

“I put little notes in there that say, ‘Be careful, come home safe, we love you!’ So all the bags had that in there. That was the message I wanted to portray to them, that we do honor them. And I don’t think they get to hear that enough,” Anderson said.