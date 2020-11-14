GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Woman rescued Friday, after injuring her leg while climbing Second Flatiron in Boulder

A 25-year-old woman was rescued Friday after she injured her leg while climbing the Second Flatiron.

The Boulder County Communications Center was contacted at 5:45 p.m. for a person who had become injured while climbing the Second Flatiron, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the woman was climbing the Second Flatiron with her partner when she attempted “the jump,” which is a section of the freeway climbing route. She landed off balance, injuring her leg, the release said.

The injured climber and her partner were able to safely get off the Second Flatiron using the equipment with them, the release said. They were met on the trail by members from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group. The injured climber was evacuated using a wheeled litter and lowering system. She was transported from the scene by her partner, according to the release.

The agencies that assisted with this rescue effort included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Fire-Rescue, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, American Medical Response and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group. The rescue took approximately two hours.

Kelsey Hammon

