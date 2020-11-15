Boulder County reports 108 coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 108 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths. The University of Colorado Boulder reported 20 new positive tests were found Saturday.

Boulder County Public Health reported that, to date, there have been 8,553 positive or probable cases. The death toll is at 106. There have been 294 people hospitalized, and there are 270 disease investigations in progress.

CU Boulder reported on its online dashboard that the 20 positive tests were discovered out of 159 diagnostic tests.

Since the start of the semester Aug. 24, there have been a total of 1,463 positive tests. There are 39 on-campus isolation spaces in use, which makes up about 7% of the university’s total isolation space, according to the dashboard. In total, the university has conducted 55,730 monitoring tests and 9,648 diagnostic tests.

At the state level, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recorded 163,417 cases. There have been 2,546 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 2,234 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 11,124 hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,454,824 tested.