Dave Taylor: How does a trail camera work?

Q: There was a great photo of a bobcat kitten in the newspaper recently and it got me wondering, how do trail cameras work that they can capture footage even when it’s late at night?

A: A friend of mine has some acreage near Lyons and they also have some wireless trail cameras set up to keep an eye on wildlife at night. The footage they share is pretty amazing, big mountain lions, bears wandering by at 4:00am and more. I would not want to be out recording that footage in person, for sure!

All of these are quite a bit more sophisticated than the camera embedded into your smartphone, however. There are three main components: power, trigger sensors and the video recording system itself. On more advanced units, there can also be remote wireless access to preview and download footage.

The most obvious component is the battery. Modern electronics can operate with extraordinarily little power, so these trail cameras can run for weeks or even months without needing a charge. Most use AA batteries but some have bigger rechargeable batteries.

The interesting part of these cameras are the PIRs, the passive infrared sensors. They work by monitoring the temperature in front of the device: When a change is detected, the sensor can trigger the camera. PIR technology works in bright daylight and in the dark of the night too, hence their applicability for trail cameras.

This is how the local supermarket doors open automatically when you are near: Those are PIR activated motion sensors. It’s a handy technology!

Once triggered by the PIR sensor, the camera on a trail unit can be configured to take a photograph, sequence of photographs or short video segment. During the day, the camera detects light level and uses a standard recording technology, just as your smartphone would.

At night, however, the device switches to an infrared or IR mode to be able to record sufficient detail to produce an interesting and useful image. This is characterized most obviously as the image being black & white rather than in full color. Go back and look at the photos published in the paper, you’ll see that it’s a ghostly white bobcat against a dark grey background.

And finally these units all work with tiny memory cards (usually SDCards, but sometimes MicroSD) where all of the imagery is saved for later viewing. Pop that out and you can explore everything that the camera’s captured since the last time you checked.

What’s most amazing is that some of the entry level units with all of these capabilities are under $75 through an outdoor supplier or online store. Which means it’s easily accessible if you want to see what critters are checking out your trashcan at 3:00am!

