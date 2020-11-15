GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

November Nature Walk: Explore the new Foothills underpass

Latest Headlines

November Nature Walk: Explore the new Foothills underpass

A jogger emerges from the new Foothills underpass. (Courtesy photo, Glenn Cushman)
By and |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The new bicycle and pedestrian underpass beneath the Foothills Parkway (47th Street) opens up many new areas to explore. After a year of construction, it’s worth the wait.

A grasshopper crawls among the waves and reeds in the bas reliefs on the underpass wall. (Courtesy photo, Glenn Cushman)

The concrete walls are carved with bas-reliefs of waves, flowers, and grasshoppers, and the wide, gently sloping paved path complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. The underpass, which opened just last month, replaces the old overpass built in 1978. That bridge was nearing the end of its life span, so to speak, and was demolished in November, 2019.

The paved multi-use path connects to many other trails, parks, and schools, and excellent signage makes it easy to do various permutations. Although we’ve lived in Boulder for over 60 years, we found small wonders we had never seen before.

We started at Park East Park where Morgan Drive dead-ends and skirted west of the children’s playground where a concrete googly-eyed frog made us laugh. Was he wondering how to get to that concrete grasshopper?

After passing through the underpass, we headed east paralleling Wellman Feeder Canal (also known as Empson Ditch). Some water remains in the ditch, some patches of water cress are still green, and flickers, jays, and juncos forage for food. Cottonwoods, willows, and Russian olive trees line the path, and when a breeze blows, the brown leaves sound like they’re applauding the tune of the wind.

A concrete frog in the Park East Park playground yearns for the grasshopper sculpted into the wall of the underpass. (Courtesy photo, Glenn Cushman)

Continue along the canal to the Unitarian Universalist Church where the ditch path is blocked by private property. You can either turn back at this point or cross a small bridge on your left, walk south of the Eisenhower School, and continue east on neighborhood sidewalks. You can stitch together a route through the neighborhoods to 55th Street.

If you cross 55th heading to the southwest end of the Flatirons Golf Course, you can connect to the Centennial Trail that, in turn, connects to the South Boulder Creek Trail.

Now in November everything seems tan and gray and brown, but in spring and summer colorful gardens abound in these neighborhoods. The Wes Sears Memorial Garden (in honor of the late environmentalist and humanist Wes Sears) in front of the UU Church is worth a detour when flowers bloom again.

Back at the underpass you can continue southwest paralleling Bear Creek to the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church and beyond. Or, you can head northwest and follow the signs to Skunk Creek, the East CU campus, and on to the Boulder Creek Path.

Check Boulder’s Transportation System Map online for more ideas.

Ruth Carol and Glenn Cushman are the authors of Boulder Hiking Trails, published by West Margin Press

Ruth Carol Cushman

Glenn Cushman

