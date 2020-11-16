71-year-old Longmont biker dies after Nov. 5 assault, robbery; police seek details

The man who police say was knocked off his bike and whose personal belongings were stolen Nov. 5 died Monday morning of injuries related to the attack.

The 71-year-old Longmont resident was biking when the assault and robbery occurred about 5 p.m. on the greenway south of Lowes at 355 Ken Pratt Blvd. and north of the Longmont Recreation Center, police said.

The man’s identification will be released from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy has not yet been completed, Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said Monday afternoon, noting more information could be released pending its completion.

The number of suspects is unknown. Police released photos of persons of interest Friday captured from area store surveillance cameras, and in one photo three men are pictured.

Police also have video of a suspect using the victim’s credit card and “dumping” his cell phone, according to an initial report. One of the individuals was last seen riding a green Bridgestone bike taken from the victim, a Friday Facebook post said.

Satur said because of the location of the incident, witnesses are critical in the investigation. Based on what witnesses have already reported, police do not know what happened before the assault and robbery.

“It’s unusual for Longmont,” Satur said about the crime. “We generally do not have random assaults in our community … This is a safe town.”

While police do not know what happened, Satur said they are “going on the worst case scenario.”

Satur said it was too early to determine whether murder charges would be filed, noting police would have to prove intent.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the persons of interest is asked to call Detective Jon High at 303-651-8584.