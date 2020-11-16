GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County Parks and Open Space offers research, inventory grants

Boulder County’s Parks and Open Space is offering grants up to $10,000 for research projects and inventories on open space lands.

The research and biological inventories “provide data to monitor management practices and improve resources and park visitor experiences,” a news release from park and open space states.

The deadline for proposals is Jan. 11, 2021. Priority research topics and proposal requirements can be found at bouldercountyopenspace.org/research. Applicants are encouraged to contact appropriate staff members listed in the “Research Proposal Requirements & Priority Research Topics” link of the web page to discuss research topics prior to the deadline.

For more information on the program, contact Small Grants Coordinator Mac Kobza at 303-678-6203 or mkobza@bouldercounty.org.

Brooklyn Dance

