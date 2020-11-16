Longmont’s OUR Center to pass out to-go meals for Thanksgiving this year

The OUR Center will host its annual Thanksgiving meal this year, but instead of a sit-down dinner, meals will be passed out to-go style, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26, people can visit the Longmont nonprofit at 220 Collyer St. to pick up a meal.

Executive Director Marc Cowell said the OUR Center traditionally hosts a sit-down Thanksgiving Day dinner. While in the past the nonprofit served the meal at Old Chicago, last year marked the first time the free meal was served at the nonprofit’s cafe.

“Of course, we are not going to be able to do that this year, especially since we are looking at another very significant spike happening as we speak,” Cowell said. “We will have a traditional Thanksgiving meal put together in to-go containers. Walk-ups or drive-ups can pick up some meals and take them back with them.”

The OUR Center typically sees between 400 to 500 people for its Thanksgiving dinner. Cowell said this year staff and volunteers are expecting to serve 500 to 600 meals.

Families who would like a Thanksgiving meal only need to show up at the nonprofit to pick up their food. Cowell asked that they bring every family member who will be receiving a meal.

“It would help us out tremendously if everyone came in the car so we can confirm (head count),” Cowell said. “We’re going to have a limited number of meals and we want to make sure we have enough for everyone.”

Cowell said that the OUR Center “is covered” as far as volunteer help with meal distribution on Thanksgiving. The nonprofit is still seeking donations, though. Cowell said monetary donations are best, because the OUR Center has already placed orders for the food needed to create the Thanksgiving meals.

General food and toiletries are still needed for donation.

“We are not seeing as many food drives from the community and rightfully so, given what we’re dealing with,” Cowell said. “We are trying to figure out ways to continue to keep the back stock up during the holiday season.”

The OUR Center provides a number of social services to people in need, with the goal to help them reach sustainability. Since March, the OUR Center’s Resource Team, which assists with rent and utility assistance for families, has seen a 300% increase in need. A list of needed donations can be found on the OUR Center’s webpage at ourcenter.org/donate-items/.