GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Man found dead at apparent homeless camp in…

Latest Headlines

Man found dead at apparent homeless camp in Boulder

Boulder police: No sign death was suspicious

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A 59-year-old man was found dead at an apparent homeless campsite last week in Boulder.

According to Boulder police, officers were called to the bike underpass at 28th Street and Baseline Road for a report of a body.

Police found the man dead in his sleeping bag near what police described as a “a crash pad for numerous transients.”

The man was identified over the weekend by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office as Jesus Duran of the Boulder area.

Boulder police said there were no signs the death was suspicious, and police said Duran “had a history of medical issues and is a heavy drinker.”

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an investigation to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Temperatures in Boulder on Nov. 11 were in the 30s and 40s.

Duran is the second person experiencing homelessness to be found dead due to natural or accidental causes this fall. Another man was found dead following a snowstorm in September.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Latest Headlines

  1. Surface Refinishing Saves Money

    Surface refinishing by Miracle Method of Boulder can save homeowners money while it transforms the look and functionality of your...
  2. Locally Owned Funeral Home

    Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned funeral...
  3. How’s Your Indoor Air Quality?

    Good indoor air quality is essential for your family’s well-being. If you are experiencing allergy symptoms, asthma attacks, or frequent...
  4. Exceptional Apartments In A Gated Community

    Enjoy exceptional apartments in a gated community at The Shores at McIntosh Lake! Residents enjoy a full range of desirable...
  5. Bodywork Is An Important Part of Health

    Blooming Massage is now fully back and operating, offering our clients our complete range of services. Let our experienced massage...